Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 16.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 354,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 337,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.50 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 151.71%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Read More
