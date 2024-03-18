Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $24.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

