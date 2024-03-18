AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 93,104,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,090. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

