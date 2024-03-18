Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.39. 393,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

