ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.9 %

AACG stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

