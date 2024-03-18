Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Robert N. Mcfarland Purchases 1,185 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Mcfarland bought 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $10,072.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Astrotech Stock Down 1.2 %
ASTC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.77. 2,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Astrotech Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 515.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.