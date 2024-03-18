Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Robert N. Mcfarland Purchases 1,185 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Free Report) Director Robert N. Mcfarland bought 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $10,072.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astrotech Stock Down 1.2 %

ASTC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.77. 2,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Astrotech Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 515.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

