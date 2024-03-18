AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £117.13 ($150.06).

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($140.94) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($172.97) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of AZN opened at £102.62 ($131.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($158.77). The company has a market cap of £159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,454.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 156 ($2.00) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 7,651.01%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

