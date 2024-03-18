ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $958.21 and last traded at $948.06. 340,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,292,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $940.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $883.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

