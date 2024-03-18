Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 5.8 %

ARTW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

