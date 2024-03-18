Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARTNA

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.17. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.