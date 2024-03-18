Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 14th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 957,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.60 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,640.00%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.