ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 132.80 and last traded at 129.74. 3,721,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,329,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 104.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.