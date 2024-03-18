Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

ARKR opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

