Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 3%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $288.50 and last traded at $286.01. 1,057,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,375,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

