Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Range Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $282.31 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.