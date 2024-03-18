Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.80

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 53719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $805.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

