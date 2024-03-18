Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

