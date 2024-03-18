Argus Boosts Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $174.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Argus from $161.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

NYSE:J traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 416,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

