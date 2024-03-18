Ardor Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $117.95 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00092696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.