Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 30,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,802 shares of company stock worth $2,109,898 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. 956,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,337. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.