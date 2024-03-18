Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.6%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 116,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 896,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

