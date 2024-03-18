Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $773.16 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.72208132 USD and is down -9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 816 active market(s) with $1,019,122,681.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

