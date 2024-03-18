Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Metals
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.