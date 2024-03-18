Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 335,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

