AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.03

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 1682133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

