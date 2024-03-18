Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Purchases $398,399.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

