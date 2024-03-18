Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Purchases $398,399.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.