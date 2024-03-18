Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.10. 1,048,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,119. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

