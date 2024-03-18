Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 49,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $369.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 128,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

