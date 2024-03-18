Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,010. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

