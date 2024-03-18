Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DoubleVerify (DV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV):

3/11/2024 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

2/29/2024 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/29/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 712,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,861. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $812,583. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after buying an additional 362,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

