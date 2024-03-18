Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $7.84

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $793.41 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

