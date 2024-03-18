Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT at $37.60

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,915.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

