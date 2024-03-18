Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $60.50

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.