Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price at $26.56

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.