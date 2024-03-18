Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $153.65

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.58.
GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
