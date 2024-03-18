Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.79. 4,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,823. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

