Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Up 5.5%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.80. 679,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,418,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 778,523 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.