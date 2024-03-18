Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.
AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
