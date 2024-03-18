Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 26,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,806 shares of company stock worth $3,693,174. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after acquiring an additional 364,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

