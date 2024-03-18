American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

AMNB stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.90. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 697.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.