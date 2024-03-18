American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 0.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 3,335,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,719. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

