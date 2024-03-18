American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE AHR opened at $13.59 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.