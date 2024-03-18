American Healthcare REIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:AHR) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 18th

American Healthcare REIT’s (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 18th. American Healthcare REIT had issued 56,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During American Healthcare REIT’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of AHR opened at $13.59 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

