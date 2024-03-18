American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.15

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 108061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.