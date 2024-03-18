American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 981,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24. American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $82.60.

About American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

