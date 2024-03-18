Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.69 and last traded at $175.07. Approximately 12,867,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,914,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

