Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

