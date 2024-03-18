Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

ASPS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,257,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,787,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.