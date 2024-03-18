Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 6% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.93 and last traded at $150.66. 28,636,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 24,409,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.17.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

