AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALVR

AlloVir Stock Up 7.2 %

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

ALVR opened at $0.78 on Monday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465 over the last ninety days. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AlloVir by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.