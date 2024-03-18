Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.24. 5,088,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,101,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

